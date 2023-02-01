 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 1 February 2023

Mana for everyone

  • First Aid now heals mana too
  • Spells mana cost increase now adjusted per spell, not overall. This means some are now cheaper and others more expensive
  • Rain volume is now tied to master sound control
  • Fixed Heavenly Rain. It was only applying the damage or healing of whoever was first in the lineup
  • Fixed an issue with abilities used after encountering Toxic Fumes
  • Hopefully fixed some of the soft locks
  • Typos. Always typos

