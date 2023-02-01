Mana for everyone

- First Aid now heals mana too
- Spells mana cost increase now adjusted per spell, not overall. This means some are now cheaper and others more expensive
- Rain volume is now tied to master sound control
- Fixed Heavenly Rain. It was only applying the damage or healing of whoever was first in the lineup
- Fixed an issue with abilities used after encountering Toxic Fumes
- Hopefully fixed some of the soft locks
- Typos. Always typos
