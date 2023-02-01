 Skip to content

Dark Prospect update for 1 February 2023

Update 0.9.9

Update 0.9.9

Hello everyone,

I just released update 0.9.9, the last update before 1.0, which is again about balancing and bug fixing.
I'm really looking forward to working on new features again after 1.0.

Features / Balancing:

  • RTS - Increased death time for units after all portals are destroyed from 40 sec to 90 sec
  • General - Singleplayer more monsters with less health

Bug fixes:

  • FPS - Fixed: Weapon shown also if mounted

  • FPS - Fixed: Pickup item sometimes shows weapon

  • FPS - Fixed: FPS sometimes cannot drop turret if placed a building before

  • FPS - Fixed: Turrets can shoot through wall

  • General - Fixed: Incorrect status of win screen

What's next:

One more update to version 1.0 :-)
This last update will include localization and cleanup.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

