Hello everyone,

I just released update 0.9.9, the last update before 1.0, which is again about balancing and bug fixing.

I'm really looking forward to working on new features again after 1.0.

Features / Balancing:

RTS - Increased death time for units after all portals are destroyed from 40 sec to 90 sec

General - Singleplayer more monsters with less health

Bug fixes:

FPS - Fixed: Weapon shown also if mounted

FPS - Fixed: Pickup item sometimes shows weapon

FPS - Fixed: FPS sometimes cannot drop turret if placed a building before

FPS - Fixed: Turrets can shoot through wall

General - Fixed: Incorrect status of win screen

What's next:

One more update to version 1.0 :-)

This last update will include localization and cleanup.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames