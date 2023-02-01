Hello everyone,
I just released update 0.9.9, the last update before 1.0, which is again about balancing and bug fixing.
I'm really looking forward to working on new features again after 1.0.
Features / Balancing:
- RTS - Increased death time for units after all portals are destroyed from 40 sec to 90 sec
- General - Singleplayer more monsters with less health
Bug fixes:
-
FPS - Fixed: Weapon shown also if mounted
-
FPS - Fixed: Pickup item sometimes shows weapon
-
FPS - Fixed: FPS sometimes cannot drop turret if placed a building before
-
FPS - Fixed: Turrets can shoot through wall
-
General - Fixed: Incorrect status of win screen
What's next:
One more update to version 1.0 :-)
This last update will include localization and cleanup.
Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.
Cashcowgames
Changed files in this update