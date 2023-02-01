- Fixed bugs at the level "Gam-Palace - Left Side"
- Improved game stability
- Improved the textures of Victor's clothes
- Fixed typos and minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 1 February 2023
Patch 0.9.3.2
