FORTIFY update for 1 February 2023

1.655 Update - minicopter flying

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added minicopter flying, this should be pretty close to the real thing but tweaks might be needed so send that feedback.

  • toggled in the camera menu (top left), spawns you in the minicopter at terrain/building height below

  • no spin up wait to fly, currently ground movement is not included

  • press left alt for mouse look, can be customized in the startup input panel

  • works in multiplayer and raid mode, someday I'll figure out a fun game mode combining these two things

  • fuel usage and damage could be added... waiting for requests on that

Other changes:

  • added explosive item number shortcuts in raid mode

  • gap spanning floor frames can now be placed through wall frames without red blocking

  • added option to update preview images along when updating published workshop items

  • lots of changes to multiplayer and camera system code, please report any bugs

Sorry this isn't the industrial update you all were probably hoping for.
Currently I can't access new rust assets because of Facepunch using a newer version of unity.
Hopefully I'll find a workaround soon but don't expect a full system, it will be like water hoses.

Workshop item featured above:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2680938049

