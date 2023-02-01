1.655 Update - minicopter flying

Added minicopter flying, this should be pretty close to the real thing but tweaks might be needed so send that feedback.
toggled in the camera menu (top left), spawns you in the minicopter at terrain/building height below
no spin up wait to fly, currently ground movement is not included
press left alt for mouse look, can be customized in the startup input panel
works in multiplayer and raid mode, someday I'll figure out a fun game mode combining these two things
fuel usage and damage could be added... waiting for requests on that
Other changes:
added explosive item number shortcuts in raid mode
gap spanning floor frames can now be placed through wall frames without red blocking
added option to update preview images along when updating published workshop items
lots of changes to multiplayer and camera system code, please report any bugs
Sorry this isn't the industrial update you all were probably hoping for.
Currently I can't access new rust assets because of Facepunch using a newer version of unity.
Hopefully I'll find a workaround soon but don't expect a full system, it will be like water hoses.
Workshop item featured above:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2680938049
