1.655 Update - minicopter flying

Added minicopter flying, this should be pretty close to the real thing but tweaks might be needed so send that feedback.

toggled in the camera menu (top left), spawns you in the minicopter at terrain/building height below

no spin up wait to fly, currently ground movement is not included

press left alt for mouse look, can be customized in the startup input panel

works in multiplayer and raid mode, someday I'll figure out a fun game mode combining these two things

fuel usage and damage could be added... waiting for requests on that

Other changes:

added explosive item number shortcuts in raid mode

gap spanning floor frames can now be placed through wall frames without red blocking

added option to update preview images along when updating published workshop items

lots of changes to multiplayer and camera system code, please report any bugs

Sorry this isn't the industrial update you all were probably hoping for.

Currently I can't access new rust assets because of Facepunch using a newer version of unity.

Hopefully I'll find a workaround soon but don't expect a full system, it will be like water hoses.

