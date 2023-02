This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Brave Souls,

Do you dare to enter the infernal lands of Elderand? For those with a courageous heart and a swift blade, this beautifully hand-crafted Metroidvania with RPG elements is NOW available. Purchase in the next week take advantage of the 15% launch discount, and begin your journey through the brutal yet awe-inspiring world of Elderand!

See you at the end of it all... If you survive, that is.

Cheers,

The Elderand Team and Graffiti Games