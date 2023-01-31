 Skip to content

Spelp update for 31 January 2023

1.0a - First patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10447506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the locked icon for the 2nd map wasn't showing properly
  • Fixed a bug where a character with a hat was scamming 1 reroll, he's not giving them back, sorry
  • Fixed a bug where the achievement "It flies!" wouldn't be unlocked under certain circonstances
  • Fixed a bug where the achievement "Team Player" was given by mistake
Others
  • Renamed the Stardust Leaderboards to Stardust (Endless)
  • Added a little tutorial text when you only have one crewmate to choose from on Stardust
  • Slightly changed the title text of the 3D printers.
Known issues
  • Sometimes the sound effect for an UI selection will get stuck on repeat during a level-up
  • Sometimes the sound effect for enemy hits says no and leave

