Patch notes v0.9.6c

Hello everyone,

It has been a while since the last post, and I'm sorry for that. I've been quite busy with life and other projects, and as a solo developer it is sometimes a bit hard to keep up with everything. However, I am glad to share with you a little update! It brings no new content, but I did some welcome optimization improvements. The overall frame rate is now better, and also the game launches faster. I hope you will find these changes valuable, especially in late runs where there are often a lot of bullets everywhere.

Also, let's be honest: the classic twin-stick shooter dungeon-crawler formula that Skycliffs follows is clearly not very popular anymore. People seem to be more attracted to survivors-like (also known as bullet heavens) or arena shooters. Since the game is still in Early Access phase, I'm starting to think about a few changes I could make to push the game a bit more into this genre direction while leaving its core hook (i.e. a roguelike shooter with verticality) untouched. If you enjoy Skycliffs, please tell me in the comments your opinion about this. I'm very curious to read your thoughts and I'd like to take them into account before making significant reworks.

Thanks for playing Skycliffs and your support, and see you next time!

-Radiant Sloth

Early Access v0.9.6c

FIXES