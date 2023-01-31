 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 31 January 2023

v00.01.39

Build 10447457

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • SOUND! Some Ambient Sound is now in the game as a first approach to add somthing audible
  • Check the volume in settings -> Audio. Let me know how it works out with the volume please
  • Please let me know if you find any issues

Bugfixes:

  • Custom villager nicknames were overwritten upon load
  • Population Window now shows nicknames instead of full names
  • fixed an issue with trapped villagers making things unusable
  • Ramps can now be passed and will no longer block villagers

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-39.28/

