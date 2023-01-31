Features:
- SOUND! Some Ambient Sound is now in the game as a first approach to add somthing audible
- Check the volume in settings -> Audio. Let me know how it works out with the volume please
- Please let me know if you find any issues
Bugfixes:
- Custom villager nicknames were overwritten upon load
- Population Window now shows nicknames instead of full names
- fixed an issue with trapped villagers making things unusable
- Ramps can now be passed and will no longer block villagers
