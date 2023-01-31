0.75.3 - Release and Changelog

Tracked objectives will now display with some text (or a pseudo quest name) instead of just ???

NPCs will now display at the top of the page that they inhabit

NPCs can no longer force themselves on you if you are already supposed to be able to leave the area

Music that typically plays when an NPC is present will now play any time the NPC shows up; likewise, the music will no longer play in areas where an NPC usually is, as long as that NPC is not currently present

A tip will now display upon first visiting the upgrades page

Fixed error with the art professor's office

Fixed issue where Huong's tits could push her body off the page

Fixed issue regarding University Woods possession scenes not triggering during sleep

Fixed issue where the majority of NPC's could be instructed to do something while the related quest was inactive

Fixed issue where you could obtain a quest item while the quest was inactive

Fixed issue in early main quest that could result in getting stuck in the bookstore

Fixed issue that could result in getting stuck on the arboretum trail