Artifact update for 31 January 2023

0.75.3 - Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10447409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tracked objectives will now display with some text (or a pseudo quest name) instead of just ???
NPCs will now display at the top of the page that they inhabit
NPCs can no longer force themselves on you if you are already supposed to be able to leave the area
Music that typically plays when an NPC is present will now play any time the NPC shows up; likewise, the music will no longer play in areas where an NPC usually is, as long as that NPC is not currently present
A tip will now display upon first visiting the upgrades page
Fixed error with the art professor's office
Fixed issue where Huong's tits could push her body off the page
Fixed issue regarding University Woods possession scenes not triggering during sleep
Fixed issue where the majority of NPC's could be instructed to do something while the related quest was inactive
Fixed issue where you could obtain a quest item while the quest was inactive
Fixed issue in early main quest that could result in getting stuck in the bookstore
Fixed issue that could result in getting stuck on the arboretum trail

