Hi all! Thanks for playing Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code! I hope you're enjoying it!
Just a quick update that fixes a few minor bugs.
Take care. And please leave a review when you can!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi all! Thanks for playing Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code! I hope you're enjoying it!
Just a quick update that fixes a few minor bugs.
Take care. And please leave a review when you can!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update