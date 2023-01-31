 Skip to content

Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code update for 31 January 2023

Small Fix

Hi all! Thanks for playing Elohim Eternal: The Babel Code! I hope you're enjoying it!

Just a quick update that fixes a few minor bugs.

Take care. And please leave a review when you can!

