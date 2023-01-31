 Skip to content

Walk with the Living 2 update for 31 January 2023

Update

Build 10447230

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's in this update?
-Small fix for bug with Deirdre's Transform command

Thanks as always for your support! <3

Yours,
CB

Changed files in this update

