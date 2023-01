Share · View all patches · Build 10447122 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.5D

Fixed immediate death when taking over paramedic AI

Fixed 1 story commercial on bergen street missing its roof and interior

Fixed Dredge ambulance AI commands not working

Placed parking spots for auto response on hazmat calls

Fixed some other auto response calls that were not working

Fixed dropping off patient at hospital making paramedic enter ambulance without returning stretcher to ambulance first