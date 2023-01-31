Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10447098 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 22:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

A new update, with the list of previous small patches uploaded since the release date.

Here are the changes.

Added/ImprovedFixed

Fixed turn counter reset issue

Fixed Fill Hovercraft Transport achievement being achieved with APC

Improved legibility of Chinese and Japanese characters

Added more maps

Added map filter by number of players in the Scenarios

Improved aesthetics of assets

Fixed Campaign build not allowing new unit recruitment

Reduced lag in mission selection

Added footstep sounds for infantry

Added movement sounds for vehicles, air units, and naval units

Added reinforcement sound

Auto-healing increased to +1 for Epic veterancy level.

Hope you enjoy this update.

Don't be shy, share your feedback and your suggestions! =D

Stay tuned for more.

Have a great week, and stay safe!