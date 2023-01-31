 Skip to content

Commander: Modern War update for 31 January 2023

# Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10447098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

A new update, with the list of previous small patches uploaded since the release date.
Here are the changes.

Added/ImprovedFixed

  • Fixed turn counter reset issue
  • Fixed Fill Hovercraft Transport achievement being achieved with APC
  • Improved legibility of Chinese and Japanese characters
  • Added more maps
  • Added map filter by number of players in the Scenarios
  • Improved aesthetics of assets
  • Fixed Campaign build not allowing new unit recruitment
  • Reduced lag in mission selection
  • Added footstep sounds for infantry
  • Added movement sounds for vehicles, air units, and naval units
  • Added reinforcement sound
  • Auto-healing increased to +1 for Epic veterancy level.

Hope you enjoy this update.
Don't be shy, share your feedback and your suggestions! =D

Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week, and stay safe!

