Game Update

Greetings!
A new update, with the list of previous small patches uploaded since the release date.
Here are the changes.
Added/ImprovedFixed
- Fixed turn counter reset issue
- Fixed Fill Hovercraft Transport achievement being achieved with APC
- Improved legibility of Chinese and Japanese characters
- Added more maps
- Added map filter by number of players in the Scenarios
- Improved aesthetics of assets
- Fixed Campaign build not allowing new unit recruitment
- Reduced lag in mission selection
- Added footstep sounds for infantry
- Added movement sounds for vehicles, air units, and naval units
- Added reinforcement sound
- Auto-healing increased to +1 for Epic veterancy level.
Hope you enjoy this update.
Don't be shy, share your feedback and your suggestions! =D
Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week, and stay safe!
