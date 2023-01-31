 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victim update for 31 January 2023

Patch 1.5.4 for January 31st 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10447067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Aesthetic changes to much of the Dead Woods and all of the Mush Temple

-Added New Tree Sprite

-Tweaked some logic

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link