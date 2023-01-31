Techland Kicks off the year with 30 million Sales of Flagship Dying Light games and celebrates One Year Anniversary of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Celebrate the success of Dying Light with Techland. The flagship games have had an excellent start to the year, selling a whopping 30 million units, and the numbers continue to grow with each month. That’s not all worth celebrating, this year marks the 1 st anniversary of the number one best-selling zombie game of 2022; Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Techland have planned a plethora of celebrations and updates for the community.

“The team continues to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to create unforgettable experiences for gamers worldwide - we're not stopping here and will continue to support the game with amazing content for years to come” - Adrian Ciszewski – Chief Creative Officer

“These outstanding numbers speak for themselves and confirm the success of the Dying Light franchise. We were able to achieve it only thanks to our awesome community - I want to use this opportunity to thank them again for their great support. We have ambitious plans not only to develop and further support the game, but also to expand to other medias” - Oleg Klapovskiy - Chief Publishing Officer

Did someone say Cake?

No, it was a lie. You can, however, save 50% on Dying Light 2 during the anniversary celebration, with the rest you can buy a cake and join the celebrations.

Nostalgic Treats

Players that own both Dying Light and Dying Light 2 can take advantage of a special treat including the Crane Bundle, this and more gifts are available from Techlandgg.com/first-anniversary – the hub of Techland’s anniversary celebration.

Goodies for All

During the week-long celebration, players have the chance to be rewarded with goodies for completing community goals during the themed Bloody Anniversary event (31/01 - 09/02) and Dropkick weekend (09/02 - 13/02). Players who participate and complete the Bloody Anniversary goal will be able to get the items of the Rais Bundle (worth $2.99) for Free. Players who participate and complete the Dropkick weekend goal will be able to claim the Brecken Bundle (worth $2.99) for Free.

That’s not all, players who tune in to the anniversary stream or watch other participating Dying Light 2 streams until 07/02, have the chance to score even more nostalgic swag via [Twitch Drops](Techlandgg.com/first-anniversary)

The Road Ahead

Techland is starting the year off strong, and with it comes the 1 st year anniversary update containing community-requested features and Quality of Life improvements including; *Community Update #2, Cross-Gen and Legend Levels. With these significant updates already planned for Dying Light 2, fans may ask what is next for the game over the coming year. Techland have outlined a new roadmap, and Techland will continue to shape plans for 2023 as part of the 5-year commitment to the game**.

Are you Dying 2 Know More?

Get a sneak peek of what’s to come – join the celebration during Techland’s first official livestream broadcasting on 31 st January 20:00 CET [twitch.tv/techland](twitch.tv/techland)

*the full-list of patch notes is available here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1537624/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_Bloody_Ties/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/