171 update for 1 February 2023

Patch 0.5.53.57

Build 10447052

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added radio on motorcycles;
  • Removed the possibility of Nicolau easily falling off the bike when making simple turns while rearing;
  • Improved the visual effects of wind on earth particle when driving vehicles on unpaved streets;
  • Removal of the earth particle effect when maneuvering the motorcycle in reverse;
  • Removal of wind effect from leaves and branches of destroyed trees;
  • Occasional optimizations to textures and collision assets;
  • Enabled the possibility of turning on the radio in the criminals' car;
  • Rework and optimization of the dynamic adjustment of the foot camera against obstacles;

CORRECTIONS

  • Fixed problem with the gang car not suffering collisions with scenery objects or other vehicles;
  • Fixed issue with vehicle camera shaking when aiming a weapon while driving;
  • Fixed issue with the radio tuning in for the first time on a turned off radio;
  • Disabled the possibility of changing the radio volume when it is turned off;
  • Fixed automatic radio turning on in police car;
  • Fixed problem with motorcycle running over Nicolau after falling while rearing and then trying to lift it.

