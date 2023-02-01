Patch 0.5.53.57

IMPROVEMENTS
- Added radio on motorcycles;
- Removed the possibility of Nicolau easily falling off the bike when making simple turns while rearing;
- Improved the visual effects of wind on earth particle when driving vehicles on unpaved streets;
- Removal of the earth particle effect when maneuvering the motorcycle in reverse;
- Removal of wind effect from leaves and branches of destroyed trees;
- Occasional optimizations to textures and collision assets;
- Enabled the possibility of turning on the radio in the criminals' car;
- Rework and optimization of the dynamic adjustment of the foot camera against obstacles;
CORRECTIONS
- Fixed problem with the gang car not suffering collisions with scenery objects or other vehicles;
- Fixed issue with vehicle camera shaking when aiming a weapon while driving;
- Fixed issue with the radio tuning in for the first time on a turned off radio;
- Disabled the possibility of changing the radio volume when it is turned off;
- Fixed automatic radio turning on in police car;
- Fixed problem with motorcycle running over Nicolau after falling while rearing and then trying to lift it.
