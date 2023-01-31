 Skip to content

Whackerball update for 31 January 2023

Improvements and Bug Fixes (1.0.1)

Build 10447026

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small improvements and bug fixes have been made!

Adjustments

  • Your previous loadout will be automatically selected when returning to main menu
  • Desert Worm enemies' speed has been decreased

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Shooting Star upgrade could softlock the game
  • Fixed a bug where Bottled Heart drops sometimes restored 2 health
  • Fixed a bug where Egg Bombs would explode even when not bounced by the paddle
  • Fixed a bug where the boss could take too much damage from Fan of Knives

Thank you for playing!

