Improvements and Bug Fixes (1.0.1)

Some small improvements and bug fixes have been made!
Adjustments
- Your previous loadout will be automatically selected when returning to main menu
- Desert Worm enemies' speed has been decreased
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Shooting Star upgrade could softlock the game
- Fixed a bug where Bottled Heart drops sometimes restored 2 health
- Fixed a bug where Egg Bombs would explode even when not bounced by the paddle
- Fixed a bug where the boss could take too much damage from Fan of Knives
Thank you for playing!
