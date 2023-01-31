1/31/23 - Chaos Chain Major Update 1.6.1

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. The past several days have been kind of hectic for me as I've been sick, had hardware issues, the winter weather has been causing service interruptions, and so on. I chose to release this update today to make sure that it came out this week and to allow me to move forward with the next big sectional update which will be coming hopefully next month. I was at a good stopping point for this update, so here it is. Check out the change log below!



Hacking System Preview

There is currently only one hackable terminal (which has a tutorial and is part of the main storyline) but many more will be added in the future now that the system is complete.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2917372362

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an outdated help (Hint) message related to cyberware/hackpads (Had old information from the original system and wasn't updated when the system was overhauled in the past)

Fixed Holo Haze program having a chance to miss the targeted ally

Fixed Firewall program having a chance to miss the targeted ally

Fixed Bio Shock program not working properly at all (It was completely messed up with the states that it was meant to apply and detect - my bad)

Hackpad programs no longer add accuracy of weapons to their chance to hit the target

Hackpad programs no longer play a bullet flyby sound effect when they miss

Fixed Armican Renegade description not specifying that it was a two handed weapon

Fixed shop prices not showing up as transparent if the player does not currently have enough to buy the item/equipment in question

Fixed a typo in the Enigma System's (Drone hacking module) description

Fixed some containers spawning in incorrect locations

Changes & Additions:

Updated main quest "Head in the Clouds" part 3 description and objective text

Added main quest "Head in the Clouds" part 4

Added main quest "Head in the Clouds" part 5 ( Currently it is where the main quest will stop for now while I work on the first major part of the main story - I had to stop here to make sure everything flows smoothly when I add in the next section and to avoid potential data issues )

) Added a few new main quest events (Dialogues, character encounters, etc)

Added new Steam Achievements

Added some new characters to interact with (Some of which are important and give hints and necessary info for plots)

Added Hab Block 13: Floor 2 Area

Added a new plot related area (No spoilers)

Added new randomized dialogue messages for some of the generic NPCs walking around

Added the long awaited hacking system for computers in the environment (Thanks a ton to DonPatchRM for help with coding some of the specifics, especially the companion selection window for the hacker selection)

Added Exploiter Hacking Program (+5% Against Denial Chance during system hacking)

Added Creeper Hacking Program (+5% Against Detection Chance during system hacking)

Added Slayer Hacking Program (+5% Against Counter Chance during system hacking)

Added hack programs to randomized loot drop lists

Added 13 message page length hacking directions for hacking in the game with great detail and visual references

Added Hacking I talent, Hacking II talent, and Hacking III talent

Updated Cassia's (Companion) starting skill list (Added Hacking I, Removed Dispersion I and Evasive I)

Updated human character learnable talent lists

All hackpads are now given the Probe program by default (They seemed too underpowered in general and this program was also too weak to be considered one of the "main" programs, so now it's free and added to all of their program lists to balance it out)

Failed attacks/skill uses now have their own miss/fail sound effect

Added Loophole program (+5 Initiative On Use, Removes Glitched From Ally, Removes Hijacked From Ally, Removes Painted From Ally) - ( Just wait till I add enemies that can hijack your drones and your cyborgs ;-P )

) Added Destabilize program (Program: 3-5 Interference Damage, +60% Glitched, +5 Initiative On Use, +20% Shock)

Added Destabilize animation

Added Expose program (Program: +10 Initiative On Use, Gives Exposed - 3 Turns - -20% Glitched Res, -40% Interference Res, -1% Mettle Regen)

Added Expose animation

Added Exposed status effect

Added Exposed status animation

Added Meltdown program (Program: If the target is Glitched - Add Burning, +5 Initiative On Use, 6-10 Interference Damage To Health, +10% Glitched)

Added Meltdown animation

Added Doom program (Program: +5 Initiative On Use, Adds Doomed - 3 Turns - -5% Glitched Res, -10% Interference Res, -5% Burning Res, 1-3 Interference Damage)

Added Doom animation

Added Doomed status effect

Added Doomed status animation

Added Signal Jam program (Program: 8-16 Interference Damage, +40% Glitched, +10 Initiative On Use, +20% Shock)

Added Signal Jam animation

Added Scorcher hackpad (+7 Mettle, Probe, Doom, Signal Jam, Meltdown, +1% Action Point Regen)

Added Harbinger hackpad (+10 Mettle, Probe, Destabilize, Expose, Hijack, +1% Mettle Regen)

Added Hijacked status effect (Attack allies)

Added Hijacked status animation

Added Parasite hackpad (+15 Mettle, Probe, +10% Detection Evasion/Counter Evasion During Hacking)

All hackpads have been given a specific trait to benefit the user further - this should help diversify them a bit more (Prices are also now not identical anymore)

Electronic Counter Measure equipment has been given 20% resistance to hijacked status and the prices have been raised accordingly

Updated all enemies with respective resistances/weaknesses to Hijacked

Added splint medical item [Inv: 2, Medical] (+1 Health, +1 Mettle, Cures Trauma, -7 Init On Use)

Added khat drug item [Inv: 1, Drug] (Moderate Duration: +1% Action Point Regen, +5 Initiative, -5% To Hit, -1% Mettle Regen)

Added khat status effect

Updated shortcut drug effect to remove active khat effects

Updated several shop lists with splint

Added splint to randomized container loot lists

Added khat to randomized drug loot lists

Added some new shops (Vendors)

Added Quick Draw talent for companions and the main character (Allows you to freely change equipment in combat without losing the turn)

Neural Link now gives +5% to all hacking attempt rolls

AR Interface now gives +5% to all hacking attempt rolls

Enigma System (Drone hacking module) now gives +10% to all hacking attempt rolls

Updated PDA plot item description (Relevant to the story)

Added mortar turret drone weapon (Large mount, uses 45mm grenades currently - I know this is not what mortars really shoot in reality, it's a design choice, it may change later)

Added indirect fire mortar default attack skill

Added direct fire mortar special skill

Added some new character graphics (Plot related)

Added 60 more randomized names to the list for character creation (There are now 360 total - You should be able to find something at give you some ideas of your own at the very least)

Added a message and exception to prevent using a memory chip in a quick slot during a dialogue or ongoing event

Optimized some map events to be more efficient

Added several new character graphic files

Expanded some conversations to make room for future side quests to be implemented

Removed some excessive and unnecessary map events related to NPC pathing blockers

TONS of various other minor tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for me. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː