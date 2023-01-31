Daily Demo update 2023-01-31

Massive thanks to everyone playing the Daily Demo right now! We're working away on getting the full game ready for release, so here's an update to keep the demo feeling as good as it could be.

Players that were having difficulty accessing the bottom row of the map should find that it's no longer covered by the inventory (even when the inventory gets really full!). We've fixed a host of Rewind issues, as well as hopefully made the game less taxing on graphics cards - although you might need to set the framerate limit if you haven't already.

Changelog: