Daily Demo update 2023-01-31

Massive thanks to everyone playing the Daily Demo right now! We're working away on getting the full game ready for release, so here's an update to keep the demo feeling as good as it could be.
Players that were having difficulty accessing the bottom row of the map should find that it's no longer covered by the inventory (even when the inventory gets really full!). We've fixed a host of Rewind issues, as well as hopefully made the game less taxing on graphics cards - although you might need to set the framerate limit if you haven't already.
Changelog:
- Tweak transmuter description text to be more obvious.
- Change wording of Whupaz to avoid stream triggers.
- Set 60fps limit as a sensible starting point for the game.
- Make dropdown lists have better scroll sensitivity.
- Adjust visibility for selections and highlights in dropdowns and Kingdom selection.
- Make camera handle inventory overlap of bottom row better.
- Simulate boss trophy in-run sales.
- Change revenant spawns to use default spawn SFX instead of level up SFX.
- Predict Blue Bead mana gain on simulated kills.
- Fix Warrior Pact being simulated when enemies weren't going to die.
- Prevent phantom preview values on the player if a simulated value's real value was changed before refresh.
- Increase how hard pathfinding works to prevent reveals and blood pools while moving to attack enemies.
- Fix issue that could cause multiple enemy death simulations in certain circumstances.
- Make Crusader's Momentum show predicted changes on the status line, make burning pops not reduce momentum value unfairly.
- Fix subdungeon generation using the wrong random type.
- Fix daily dungeons using unseeded random for certain events that could cause desyncs during rewind.
- Reset random seeds after a rewind finishes to avoid predictability.
- Shop panel properly disappears when using a translocation seal on a shop you're standing on.
