The Map Quest

Update includes:

-New gorgeous map to help you geo-locate yourself while playing, there's no GPS though so you must use landmarks around you to find out where you are. Press Pause to reference the map in game, or print out the jpeg from the community assets to have next to you as you play.

-Adjusted some UI elements to be more readable on the Steam Deck aspect ratio

-Speedrun clock will now automatically stop at end of game, players can record video or take screenshot to show proof of time.

Happy Mapping!