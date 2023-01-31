NEW UPDATE Build 1.0.95.61

Here we are again guys, as we received tons of feedbacks and suggestions we decided to work hard on it and make a new super update!
NEW IN AIR STEER MANAGMENT
now you have no excuses, you can smash the handlebars like a real pro rider!
PHYSICS
YEEEEEESSS, we finally found a bug that break our b***s for months. The bikes behaviours is definitively improved during hard brakes and bumpy sloped surfaces (that damned slope on Michigan MX track, we know you know)
We also improved the chat managment, the scroll will stay on the bottom and the types you press on your keyboard doesn break all your settings in game. We also added the lobby log on the chat.
Changelog:
- fix leaning bug on brake
- add small bike logo to timeattack leaderboard and VS screen
- changed air surfaces on dirt bikes
- automatic scroll chat
- new direct/VR mixed air steering management system
- multiplayer loading block when the room was open for a long time and with many connections
- new dynamic obstacle impact impact
- new automatic bales repositioning
Changed files in this update