NEW UPDATE Build 1.0.95.61

Here we are again guys, as we received tons of feedbacks and suggestions we decided to work hard on it and make a new super update!

NEW IN AIR STEER MANAGMENT

now you have no excuses, you can smash the handlebars like a real pro rider!

PHYSICS

YEEEEEESSS, we finally found a bug that break our b***s for months. The bikes behaviours is definitively improved during hard brakes and bumpy sloped surfaces (that damned slope on Michigan MX track, we know you know)

We also improved the chat managment, the scroll will stay on the bottom and the types you press on your keyboard doesn break all your settings in game. We also added the lobby log on the chat.

Changelog: