Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 31 January 2023

Changelog 2023-01-31b

Share · View all patches · Build 10446785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix subdungeon generation using the wrong random type.
  • Fix daily dungeons using unseeded random for certain events that could cause desyncs during rewind.
  • Reset random seeds after a rewind finishes to avoid predictability.
  • Shop panel properly disappears when using a translocation seal on a shop you're standing on.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139701
  • Loading history…
