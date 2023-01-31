Changelog 2023-01-31b

- Fix subdungeon generation using the wrong random type.
- Fix daily dungeons using unseeded random for certain events that could cause desyncs during rewind.
- Reset random seeds after a rewind finishes to avoid predictability.
- Shop panel properly disappears when using a translocation seal on a shop you're standing on.
