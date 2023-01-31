EA 0.18 hotfix: control settings.

Small patch to fix the control settings not applying:
- Sensitivity for both mouse and gamepad
- Invert Y applies in both flying and walking mode.
- They can be applied during gameplay
gamepad
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small patch to fix the control settings not applying:
gamepad
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update