 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The siege of Brimir update for 31 January 2023

EA 0.18 hotfix: control settings.

Share · View all patches · Build 10446713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix the control settings not applying:

  • Sensitivity for both mouse and gamepad
  • Invert Y applies in both flying and walking mode.
  • They can be applied during gameplay

gamepad

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link