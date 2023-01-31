The January Update

Hi all, and welcome to our new players! We've seen a huge spike in our userbase this week and I'm so glad to have you with us. Many thanks to my friend Icely for the awesome promo video.

The primary feature addition today is an in-game achievement spotlight that our custom map creators (and I) can tap into. You'll know it when you see it!

New players shined new light on old problems, so I spent some time smoothing some edges (and in one case, adding some). Once again I want to thank the community for finding and in some cases helping solve these problems.

Random Player Floating - The good news is that you shouldn't randomly float upwards any longer. The bad news is that I'm pretty sure this prevents our most acrobatic players from jumping two blocks instead of the typical one.

Sliding Off Corners - Changed the player collision hitbox to a cylinder from a pill, which should make the hedge maze less irritating.

Panel Selection - There was a glitch where two panels next to one another would allow you to keep old partial answers on one of them. The text should now clear on exiting solve mode.

Incorrect Answers Flooding - Typing really fast would let you extend the allowed word in length checking mode (the default for the game). Now it pauses for the brief duration where there's red text, which makes the whole thing feel a little snazzier.

Side Panel Logic - There wasn't any. There still isn't, but I removed the side panels to sidestep the issue, as is my way.

Inconsistent Nonstandard Panel Types - Hopefully this is something that nobody will ever need to think about again; suffice to say, it fixed a weird bug.

Dynamic Credit Scene Text - Another request from our content creator community, the credits for their maps can be different than mine.

Panel Transparency - Panels on glass behaved weirdly, thanks to Chris for this fix.

Achievement Goalposts Moved - There wasn't a lot of logic behind what was required for one of the achievements. It hadn't changed while the world changed around it. If you're mid-playthrough, you may find one of your countdowns has counted back up. But, it should seem a little smarter when it does count back down now, so, hopefully that balances out for you.

Okay, I think that's probably about it. Once again, I want to thank the awesome people playing this game; those who are just finding it now and those who keep coming back. I've really enjoyed getting to see this game and community grow and evolve, and I so appreciate your time and attention.

Happy February!

Brenton