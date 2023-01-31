January 31st, New Domino/GAS Puzzles!

January 31, 2023
1.1.8
Domino Sudoku
5 more puzzles are available now!
GAS Pack
10 more GAS puzzles added to the pack by Sam Cappleman-Lynes! All 60 puzzles are now released!
We've made a number of changes and improvements in the GAS spirit:
• Increased the text size in Quadruple clues.
• Party hat times are now hidden until completing the puzzle.
• Party hat times are now shown on the win screen.
• Changed GAS party hats/dinosaurs counter to only include the best reward per puzzle.
• Previously, getting two party hats would also count for one party hat and dinosaur.
Coming Soon
GAS Volume #2 is coming soon!
Changed files in this update