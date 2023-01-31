 Skip to content

Cracking the Cryptic update for 31 January 2023

January 31st, New Domino/GAS Puzzles!

Build 10446493 · Last edited by Wendy

January 31, 2023
1.1.8

Domino Sudoku
5 more puzzles are available now!

GAS Pack
10 more GAS puzzles added to the pack by Sam Cappleman-Lynes! All 60 puzzles are now released!

We've made a number of changes and improvements in the GAS spirit:
• Increased the text size in Quadruple clues.
• Party hat times are now hidden until completing the puzzle.
• Party hat times are now shown on the win screen.
• Changed GAS party hats/dinosaurs counter to only include the best reward per puzzle.
• Previously, getting two party hats would also count for one party hat and dinosaur.

Coming Soon
GAS Volume #2 is coming soon!

