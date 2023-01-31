- Added Support for Linux Operating Systems
- Added chemistry between tag teams and single workers, which can hurt or improve a match based on how well they work together
- Handled errors where skins won't load
- Various minor UI Updates
- Added morale to Edit Contracts page
- Added quick filters for gender/push on booking screen
- Fixed bug where more than one contract can appear if a worker is hired by a company a second time
- Adjusted AI production settings
- Adjusted the multipliers for production (max level will now help your show do better than it otherwise would have)
- Adding Promotion filter to Event History Page
- Adjusted minimum gains/losses for promotion and worker popularity
- Tweaks for network deals
- Added helpful script to set network deal costs and incomes (I suggest running this on existing mods/saves to get better finances)
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 31 January 2023
Update Notes 31 Jan 2022 - Linux Support, Worker Chemistry, Balancing and UI
