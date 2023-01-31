 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 31 January 2023

Update Notes 31 Jan 2022 - Linux Support, Worker Chemistry, Balancing and UI

Share · View all patches · Build 10446440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Support for Linux Operating Systems
  • Added chemistry between tag teams and single workers, which can hurt or improve a match based on how well they work together
  • Handled errors where skins won't load
  • Various minor UI Updates
  • Added morale to Edit Contracts page
  • Added quick filters for gender/push on booking screen
  • Fixed bug where more than one contract can appear if a worker is hired by a company a second time
  • Adjusted AI production settings
  • Adjusted the multipliers for production (max level will now help your show do better than it otherwise would have)
  • Adding Promotion filter to Event History Page
  • Adjusted minimum gains/losses for promotion and worker popularity
  • Tweaks for network deals
  • Added helpful script to set network deal costs and incomes (I suggest running this on existing mods/saves to get better finances)

