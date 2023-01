Share · View all patches · Build 10446381 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 20:26:18 UTC by Wendy

-Moved the Checkpoint marking the Mush Temple, back one room

-Added Sound Effect to Brainwash Boss Defeat

-Added New Scrolling Backgrounds to all of the five Brainwash Areas

-Cleaned up one of the splatter sound effects

-Cleaned up all of the four fast travel port activation switches

-Touched up some sprite work

-Added more pits and a bit of aesthetic changes to the Dead Woods area