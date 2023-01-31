 Skip to content

Aunewyth update for 31 January 2023

Small Content Update

Build 10446309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Wayfarers. This small update adds two new encounters to the game (encounter 13 and encounter 14 (Mountain Road)). The new priority is to add more content to the game. Thank you for your feedback!

