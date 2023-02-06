 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

From The Depths update for 6 February 2023

Stable mini update for adventure

Share · View all patches · Build 10446266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hills have 20% less variance (they are flatter)
Things spawn in at 3km instead of 5km
The starter car got an upgrade

Changed files in this update

From The Depths Windows Depot 268651
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Mac Depot 268652
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Windows 64 Depot 268654
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Linux 64 Depot 268655
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link