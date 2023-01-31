Argentum Online Forever - NOSETU INC Games | Patch #9 completed - AOFOREVER.CC

We continue to improve the game day by day, today we bring you patch notes #9.
Updated changelog:
New: Now having (100) skills in survival and clicking on an item on the floor will show the number of items
New: Map for automatic deathmatches which can support up to 80+ slots
New: Web ranking separated by classes: https://aoforever.cc/ranking
New: Added the NPC Cthulu in the NPCS calculator: https://aoforever.cc/calculator_npcs.php
New: The Weapons and Goods NPC in Ullathorpe now sells common arrows and simple bows
New: The Magic NPC in Ullathorpe now sells Magic Missile
New: The animation effect when stabbing will now show the impact of the full hit
Fix: The firewood in the NPC appeared that he bought it from you at one price but when selling it he gave you another amount.
Fix: Fixed the challenges for items (Before they did not drop)
Fix: Factions can now attack each other in challenges
Fix: In case of disconnection in challenges the character will automatically unlock and teleport to the city
Fix: Fixed the bug in automatic deathmatch when a participant disconnected (Before it did not disqualify him)
Fix: Fixed the bug that allowed paying a deposit with a negative amount or being a member of the dark legion
Fix: Fixed the bug when logging out in dark city sent you to ghostly city
Fix: Magic dissolving ring can no longer be used by the Bard class
Rain disabled on all maps
Invisibility spell can no longer be used in Banderbill rings
Summon Pets spell now requires 60 magic skills
Command /ONLINE now shows all nicknames of online characters
Chainmail now requires 35 skills in Combat Tactics to equip the item
Added more training NPCS in Isla Esperanza maps 113 & 114
Map 68 Boar Forest there are now more wild Boars and also tameable
Added NPCS tamable Boars, Bears and Tigers on Death Island
Sincerely,
AO Forever Staff
Changed files in this update