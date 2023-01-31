Argentum Online Forever - NOSETU INC Games | Patch #9 completed - AOFOREVER.CC

We continue to improve the game day by day, today we bring you patch notes #9.

Updated changelog:

https://aoforever.cc/changelog.html

We invite you to join our discord server:

https://discord.com/invite/9bH9adPBxf

Download all the NoseTu Inc games on the official website:

https://nosetu.com/web/

New: Now having (100) skills in survival and clicking on an item on the floor will show the number of items

New: Map for automatic deathmatches which can support up to 80+ slots

New: Web ranking separated by classes: https://aoforever.cc/ranking

New: Added the NPC Cthulu in the NPCS calculator: https://aoforever.cc/calculator_npcs.php

New: The Weapons and Goods NPC in Ullathorpe now sells common arrows and simple bows

New: The Magic NPC in Ullathorpe now sells Magic Missile

New: The animation effect when stabbing will now show the impact of the full hit

Fix: The firewood in the NPC appeared that he bought it from you at one price but when selling it he gave you another amount.

Fix: Fixed the challenges for items (Before they did not drop)

Fix: Factions can now attack each other in challenges

Fix: In case of disconnection in challenges the character will automatically unlock and teleport to the city

Fix: Fixed the bug in automatic deathmatch when a participant disconnected (Before it did not disqualify him)

Fix: Fixed the bug that allowed paying a deposit with a negative amount or being a member of the dark legion

Fix: Fixed the bug when logging out in dark city sent you to ghostly city

Fix: Magic dissolving ring can no longer be used by the Bard class

Rain disabled on all maps

Invisibility spell can no longer be used in Banderbill rings

Summon Pets spell now requires 60 magic skills

Command /ONLINE now shows all nicknames of online characters

Chainmail now requires 35 skills in Combat Tactics to equip the item

Added more training NPCS in Isla Esperanza maps 113 & 114

Map 68 Boar Forest there are now more wild Boars and also tameable

Added NPCS tamable Boars, Bears and Tigers on Death Island

Sincerely,

AO Forever Staff

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2119530/Argentum_Online_Forever__wwwnosetuorg/