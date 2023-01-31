 Skip to content

Girls Overboard update for 31 January 2023

1.5.9 Lust Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10446103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

  • Lust has been changed to be an upfront cost instead per shoot. This should make it more clear how much lust you need per encounter.
  • Balance on early game characters, should be easier to progress and more intuitive overall.
  • A pack has been added to the store to boost your currencies if you want extremely easy progression.
  • Helpful messages have been added to some actions to show you what you need to do.
  • Visual bug fixes

We think we are coming close to finalizing our progression balance and we can focus back on content next! Let us know what you think about the new way Lust is handled!

