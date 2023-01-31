 Skip to content

Superfuse update for 31 January 2023

Thank you, and a note on some incoming fixes

31 January 2023

It’s been an intense couple of hours since Superfuse entered Early Access, and we wanted to thank you for all for your patience as we iron out those day-one bumps.

About an hour ago, we pushed out a fix that hopefully solves the server issues that some of you have experienced when attempting to do online co-op. If you are still encountering these issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us on our Steam Forum, on our official Discord, or through our support, and we will try to assist you as soon as possible.

If you are experiencing localization issues, please know that we are working on a fix that will be incoming as soon as it is sorted.

Rest assured, we are reading all of your feedback and looking into potential fixes for any issues you might encounter. Please keep letting us know about any bugs you encounter. With all this said, we hope you enjoy Superfuse, and we look forward to the journey ahead.

