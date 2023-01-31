Giveaway, survey results, and new Airstrip DLC screenshots! 🔥

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

Not so long ago, we've promised you that soon we'll reveal the survey results along with some fresh screenshots from our upcoming Airstrip DLC ✈️ Today, we can finally share it with you. But, we've also managed to prepare something else for ya! We at Drago entertainment team are so grateful for your constant support and feedback, so from this development update we'd like to start a series of giveaways for you guys 🔥 The first one is already live!💥Don't wait any longer and check it for yourself by clicking THIS LINK or the image below. Also, let us know what you think of such an idea in the comment section below.

SURVEY RESULTS📈

Just before the Christmas we've asked you to fulfill our survey, so the winning country will get the possibility to add their planes to the game. Now, we can finally share the results with you! What is more, we'd like to once again thank you for taking your time in fulfilling the survey. The results are yours! ːsteamhappyː

BRAND-NEW AIRSTRIP DLC SCREENSHOTS✈️

Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars! I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now...

Well, unfortunately we cannot make that wish come true, but the least we can do is to share some brand-new screenshots from our upcoming DLC. Please, keep in mind that it's still work-in-progress, so we're more than open to hear your feedback. Don't hesitate to share it with us in the comments below.





And that's it for today, fellow jockeys! We cannot wait to see your thoughts about Airstrip DLC screenshots, and giveaway idea as well. Don't forget to follow us on social media, and if you haven't done it yet, consider adding Aristrip DLC to your wishlist. The comment section is yours now!

