Takelings House Party update for 31 January 2023

Settings Revamp and Locomotion Options

The settings menu has been revamped with some finer controls including locomotion options for players with tighter play areas.

Locomotion options are currently available for the room scale Kitchen, other Rooms will remain a standing experience.

