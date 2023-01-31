 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tonikk Tycoon update for 31 January 2023

Summer Time 4.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10445677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Back to grass and rain
-Aligned the leaderboard to the right
-added sign for desk job
-updated the background in the main menu
-removed the sleigh
-patched glitch where if you exit the game while doing a job it wont save the time
-fixed some backrooms entrances

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link