-Back to grass and rain
-Aligned the leaderboard to the right
-added sign for desk job
-updated the background in the main menu
-removed the sleigh
-patched glitch where if you exit the game while doing a job it wont save the time
-fixed some backrooms entrances
Tonikk Tycoon update for 31 January 2023
Summer Time 4.0 Update
