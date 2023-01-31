BUG When the caravan has no leader, it will report an error when leaving
BUG The discount settings for caravan automatic purchases did not take effect
BUG During drought, villagers who do not accelerate move very slowly
Prisoner event, enemies not spawning correctly
Numerical: Bed's occupation limit excludes soldiers
After the coachman led the horse, the waiting time lengthened. After a timeout, if no pasture is found, the horse becomes uninhabited
Carriage unloading will not be accepted after the facility is suspended
领地：种田与征战 update for 31 January 2023
2-1 Early morning update bug fix
