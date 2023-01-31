 Skip to content

Dead Age 2 update for 31 January 2023

🧟‍♂️Welcome to the Dead Age Franchise Sale - Introducing Dead Age: Survivors!

Dead Age 2 update for 31 January 2023

Greetings survivors!

And welcome to the Dead Age Franchise Sale! This gives you the opportunity to add Dead Age, Dead Age 2 and all expansions with extra high discounts to your Steam library, BUT we also have a little surprise for you!

We also use the Dead Age Franchise Sale to officially announce the next installment in our survival RPG series: Dead Age: Survivors! ːsteamhappyː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2117160/Dead_Age_Survivors/

It offers the proven survival RPG gameplay with a touch of strategy as you know it, but Dead Age: Survivors is coming with a twist: the combat changes from turn-based combat to real-time pauseable party combat!

Besides that, you solve complex quests, loot resources, build camps, and conquer new areas in battles against 7 greedy factions. You farm animals, cook, brew beer and pay close attention to hunger, stress, and morale.

We will tell (and show) you more about Dead Age: Survivors in the future - so make sure to follow the game and add it to your wishlist. This would really help us a lot!

Have fun and stay healthy!
Rayk & the Silent Dreams Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/951430/Dead_Age_2_The_Zombie_Survival_RPG/

