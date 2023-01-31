 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lincoln Green update for 31 January 2023

Patch notes 31/01/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10445482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inputs now clearly labelled.
Pause functionality assigned to Esc key.
Character rotation changed to auto-rotation.
Move texts fixed and formatted in menu.
Challenge mode stage loading fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2199611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link