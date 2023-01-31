Patch notes 31/01/2023

Inputs now clearly labelled.
Pause functionality assigned to Esc key.
Character rotation changed to auto-rotation.
Move texts fixed and formatted in menu.
Challenge mode stage loading fixed.
Lincoln Green update for 31 January 2023
31/01/2023
