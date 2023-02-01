 Skip to content

World Of Mystery update for 1 February 2023

World of Mystery v0.3.1 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10445471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Main Quest continues!
  • New License Quest! Achieve the Senior Detective rank and reach the maximum level 64
  • New delivery mini quest in Forest biome
  • The Ticket Shop now sells epic items!
  • Skills now auto-lock enemies
  • Fixes and balancing

==============================================================================

  • Main Quest dilanjutkan!
  • License Quest baru! Capai pangkat Senior Detective dan naikkan level sampai maksimum yaitu level 64
  • Delivery mini quest baru di map Forest
  • Ticket Shop sekarang menjual epic items!
  • Skill sekarang auto-lock terhadap musuh
  • Fix dan balancing

