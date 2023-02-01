World of Mystery v0.3.1 is Now Live!

- The Main Quest continues!
- New License Quest! Achieve the Senior Detective rank and reach the maximum level 64
- New delivery mini quest in Forest biome
- The Ticket Shop now sells epic items!
- Skills now auto-lock enemies
- Fixes and balancing
==============================================================================
- Main Quest dilanjutkan!
- License Quest baru! Capai pangkat Senior Detective dan naikkan level sampai maksimum yaitu level 64
- Delivery mini quest baru di map Forest
- Ticket Shop sekarang menjual epic items!
- Skill sekarang auto-lock terhadap musuh
- Fix dan balancing
Changed files in this update