New Game Update, Build 0007
New Car: NXR
Try out the unique handling of this rear-mid engined monster!
Touge Shakai Has Acquired Licensed Eurobeat from Delta Music Industry!!
The in-game songs have now been replaced with official licensed songs. Check out the track list!
- Ken Blast - When The Sun Goes Down
- Priscilla - Love Is In Danger
- Max Coveri - Golden Age
- Cody - Final Destination
- Leslie Parrish - My King Is You
- Paul Harris - Motor Racing Master
- Marko Polo - Fighter
- Ika - One For Me One For You
- Stephy Martini - Dream On Dream
- Kochiss - Born To Love You
New Tutorial Mode
Learn the basics of the game in the brand new tutorials!
Retuned DS2 handling
Based on prior feedback, we've decided to rework the handling of the DS2, which now has a similar handling to a car from our previous game. Try it out!
Increased penalty system sensitivity
One of the most requested feedback we got was to make the penalty system more punishing, and now we have! But in doing so, we now have to wipe the leaderboards to keep it fair. Please give us more feedback on what you guys think of it
Added some kickstarter backer decals
We've added some of the public kickstarter backer decals. If you do not see yours appear yet, do not worry as we'll be processing them at a later date
Other Changes
- Added overspeed warnings (Options in settings to disable)
- Added more rim options
- Music no longer gets cut off when restarting Time Attack runs (Option in Audio settings to revert to previous behaviour)
- Added gearchange prevention without clutch use in H-Pattern mode (Shifting without clutch via rev matching is possible)
- Adjusted ghost car fading for onboard cameras for better driving visibility
- Added prompt to inform on variants on parts in the garage
- Added "Room Closed" and "Disconnected" messages when kicked from an online lobby
- Added French and Korean translations
Fixes
- Improved gamepad behaviour when steering wheel device is connected
- Fixed garage color picker hex controls
- Improved camera jumping on game stutter
- Fixed Auto Gearbox UI display (AT/MT)
- Fixed soramine section 2 hitbox
- Fixed some crashes relating to odometers
- Fixed missing objects at Okawa
- Fixed foliage lighting issues at night at Okawa
- Fixed car battery dying in main menu
Changed files in this update