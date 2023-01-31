New Game Update, Build 0007

New Car: NXR

Try out the unique handling of this rear-mid engined monster!

Touge Shakai Has Acquired Licensed Eurobeat from Delta Music Industry!!

The in-game songs have now been replaced with official licensed songs. Check out the track list!

Ken Blast - When The Sun Goes Down

Priscilla - Love Is In Danger

Max Coveri - Golden Age

Cody - Final Destination

Leslie Parrish - My King Is You

Paul Harris - Motor Racing Master

Marko Polo - Fighter

Ika - One For Me One For You

Stephy Martini - Dream On Dream

Kochiss - Born To Love You

New Tutorial Mode

Learn the basics of the game in the brand new tutorials!

Retuned DS2 handling

Based on prior feedback, we've decided to rework the handling of the DS2, which now has a similar handling to a car from our previous game. Try it out!

Increased penalty system sensitivity

One of the most requested feedback we got was to make the penalty system more punishing, and now we have! But in doing so, we now have to wipe the leaderboards to keep it fair. Please give us more feedback on what you guys think of it

Added some kickstarter backer decals

We've added some of the public kickstarter backer decals. If you do not see yours appear yet, do not worry as we'll be processing them at a later date

Other Changes

Added overspeed warnings (Options in settings to disable)

Added more rim options

Music no longer gets cut off when restarting Time Attack runs (Option in Audio settings to revert to previous behaviour)

Added gearchange prevention without clutch use in H-Pattern mode (Shifting without clutch via rev matching is possible)

Adjusted ghost car fading for onboard cameras for better driving visibility

Added prompt to inform on variants on parts in the garage

Added "Room Closed" and "Disconnected" messages when kicked from an online lobby

Added French and Korean translations

Fixes