SHMUP Creator update for 31 January 2023

Hotfix: V1.3.12

NEW FEATURE:
.resetting Controls to default controls in the start menu now resets to the bindings set in the editor

BUG FIXES:
.editor UI was not updated correctly after importing an asset (regression)

