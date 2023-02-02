Big Farm Story Update - Heartwarming times

It's always great to spread love but soon the villagers of Chestnut Grove will need your help with their special way of warming other's hearts.
Added:
- The hearty surprise appears next week (09.02.)
Have fun and take care!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
It's always great to spread love but soon the villagers of Chestnut Grove will need your help with their special way of warming other's hearts.
Added:
Have fun and take care!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update