[Balance]

• Reworked item shop prices and increased the effectiveness of items.

[Bugfix]

• Fixed an issue where Endless mode would loop back into the first wave after reaching the 30 minute mark - effectively making it trivially simple and not fun

• Fixed an issue where some projectiles would disappear inside the playable area, now they will appropriately get removed outside of the screen.