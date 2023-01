Share · View all patches · Build 10444850 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 16:52:21 UTC by Wendy

-Added New Checkpoints to the beginning of each of the four Puzzle Temples

-Added a New Checkpoint Indicator to All of the Checkpoints that shows exact spot of activation when activated and if already activated.

-Added a Checkpoint sound effect

-Added useful exits to a couple needed areas

-Expanded the room at the beginning of the Tomb of Grief

-Added a crumble sound effect for broken skulls