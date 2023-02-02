 Skip to content

Hydroneer update for 2 February 2023

2.1.3 Patch to fix some issues.

Build 10444838

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed issue where the Hydro Cropper would not output resources properly if multiple types of vegetables were collected.
  • Items that leave the bounds of the worlds will now return to their last dropped location.
  • Bucket and Pans no longer cause items simulating physics to fly away if they're hit when the Bucket/Pan is picked up.
  • Fixed issues with save file corruptions.
  • Removed minor issue with stores being functional with no coins in the tray after they've been removed.
  • Plant pots no longer resize randomly and their plants are now attached to the pots as intended.

