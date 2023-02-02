- Removed issue where the Hydro Cropper would not output resources properly if multiple types of vegetables were collected.
- Items that leave the bounds of the worlds will now return to their last dropped location.
- Bucket and Pans no longer cause items simulating physics to fly away if they're hit when the Bucket/Pan is picked up.
- Fixed issues with save file corruptions.
- Removed minor issue with stores being functional with no coins in the tray after they've been removed.
- Plant pots no longer resize randomly and their plants are now attached to the pots as intended.
Hydroneer update for 2 February 2023
2.1.3 Patch to fix some issues.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
