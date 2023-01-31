 Skip to content

Withering Rooms update for 31 January 2023

v1.00 - New Laboratory Crafting Recipes & Balance Changes

Build 10444831

New Features

  • A new Advanced Lab Manual can be found in the Organ Processing room in Chapter 2(or bought from Tomos in Chapter 3)
  • Curse Jar - Empty Jar + Spectral Remains
  • Elixir Jar - Empty Jar + Medicine Leaf + 2x Ancient Blood
  • A new Grease Lab Manual can be found in the church
  • Flaming Grease, Cutting Grease and Poison Grease which enhance melee weapon damage
  • Added the Rakesh Diary to New Game +, which unlocks additional laboratory crafting recipies

Balance Changes

  • Gun and projectile damage have been tuned to make jars continue to be useful in Chapter 3 & 4
  • Fashion Records are now more gradually introduced throughout Chapter 1 & 2 rather than being all available for purchase at once - any that were missed can be purchased by Tomos in Chapter 3
  • Randomly generated rings now generate in a more balanced fashion, so no ring can generate with all low or all high stats
  • Nail and Paralysis traps no longer count as projectiles(and do not scale with projectile damage) - can now be found in the Tools section of your inventory
  • Floor traps can no longer be placed on top of each other
  • Only up to 3 floor traps of each type can be crafted and carried at a time
  • Certain valuable items, like the Shotgun Shell, Webley Bullet, and Grenade, now no longer spawn when already possessed in large quantities

Polish

  • Optimized volumetric fog in reported situations where it would previously be very slow at high resolutions or high MSAA - you can help identify areas that are still slow by pressing / to report a bug
  • Randomly generated rings now each have a custom appearance

Bug Fixes

  • Fix an issue where the New Game + boss could not be challenged again after leaving the boss area
  • A few item effects were doing a different amount of damage than they displayed in the inventory menu, which has been fixed
  • Fix the player being able to visit the Silent Study in Chapter 2 in New Game + (note: existing playthroughs will still be able to access it, but subsequent ones will not)

