0.7 is live! New Traitor Role, dig as Ghosts, save game options and more!

Hey Sinners,

The new traitor role is here!

What's New?

New traitor role & achievement. Betray other sinners by locking trapdoors and slowing down their progress, be the last Sinner alive and kill the matriarch to win! If at least 3 sinners (including the traitor) are alive, Sinners have a chance to vote and neutralize the traitor before a sacrifice occurs.

Ghost can now dig (spook over tiles)! Remember that you can select the dig cooldown in the game options if you want to make it more or less effective.

Change: It's not possible for Ghosts to see the code and communicate it to their peers anymore

Steam cards have been added earlier this month, along with community badges and emojis

A new button in the game options menu allows you to set the settings back to what they were in the previous round

With more things to buy in Mephisto's workshop, I've decided to make the x2 coins permanent (and fixed the bug where it showed the previous amount)

The loading screen now gives you more information about your role

Games that already started will show (in progress) in the server browser

Bug fixes

Double message in chat

Sheers showing behind nun in the Barn

Sabotage and spook defaults values were incorrect

Let me know what you think about the new roles and other changes!

In the near future, I will focus on polishing various aspects of the game, such as the tutorial or UI that feels a bit clunky aswell as smaller bug fixes that are pilling up in the backlog for a long time! I will also investigate how I can release & support a MAC version.

After that I will start working on the 4th map, which will have the particularity to allow multiple matriarchs!

Cheers,