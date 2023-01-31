0.7 is live! New Traitor Role, dig as Ghosts, save game options and more!

Hey Sinners,
The new traitor role is here!
What's New?
- New traitor role & achievement. Betray other sinners by locking trapdoors and slowing down their progress, be the last Sinner alive and kill the matriarch to win! If at least 3 sinners (including the traitor) are alive, Sinners have a chance to vote and neutralize the traitor before a sacrifice occurs.
- Ghost can now dig (spook over tiles)! Remember that you can select the dig cooldown in the game options if you want to make it more or less effective.
- Change: It's not possible for Ghosts to see the code and communicate it to their peers anymore
- Steam cards have been added earlier this month, along with community badges and emojis
- A new button in the game options menu allows you to set the settings back to what they were in the previous round
- With more things to buy in Mephisto's workshop, I've decided to make the x2 coins permanent (and fixed the bug where it showed the previous amount)
- The loading screen now gives you more information about your role
- Games that already started will show (in progress) in the server browser
Bug fixes
- Double message in chat
- Sheers showing behind nun in the Barn
- Sabotage and spook defaults values were incorrect
Let me know what you think about the new roles and other changes!
In the near future, I will focus on polishing various aspects of the game, such as the tutorial or UI that feels a bit clunky aswell as smaller bug fixes that are pilling up in the backlog for a long time! I will also investigate how I can release & support a MAC version.
After that I will start working on the 4th map, which will have the particularity to allow multiple matriarchs!
Cheers,
- Chewa
