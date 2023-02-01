A Font-Fix

Hey everyone!

We’ve got a quick hotfix for you today, focusing solely on issues surrounding the Chinese font issue. If you’ve experienced it, everything should be fine now.

Fixed Chinese Font

Fixed a bug where if you would start the game in Chinese, the game font would not apply correctly when changing to other languages.

Please let us know if you still have issues with the fonts, or any other aspect of the game!

Feel free to post feedback on the Steam forum, or our official Discord server!

See you in the next one!

Buckshot Software and Retrovibe