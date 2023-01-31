 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blinded by Fear update for 31 January 2023

Audio Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10444654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Possible fix for audio device issues
  • Added additional error messages to pin down exactly what this problem is

If you are still having this problem, send me a message on twitter, discord or in the Steam community discussion!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link