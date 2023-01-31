 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 31 January 2023

Tap Ninja v4.1.6 is live!

● Now clicking the "Next" button in challenges will skip levels that have already been perfected
● Upgrading a Pets star level or bond level past level 4 will give a confirmation warning
● Updates to the Achievement category menu
● Updates to Holiday task progress accuracy

